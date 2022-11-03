Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
A recent Gallup poll (July 2022) showed trust in public schools was the lowest in two decades with more than 70% expressing a low level of confidence in those institutions. Locally, given the crisis in North Kingstown schools, one might argue that statistic would be even lower. That’s why it’s a disappointment when a local school district employee can only offer a poorly researched argument against those of us offering a change in the direction for our school system ("Jones represents a step backward," The Independent, Oct. 20, 2022.) Instead of providing a plan and innovative solutions to improve our schools, the best the democrats can muster is attacking candidates who do have those.
What’s really a step backwards is embracing the status quo. Spouting agenda-driven phrases and recycling old plans by merely updating the cover page won’t fix the issues. Restoring trust and confidence in our schools isn’t magic – they are the product of bringing leadership to the school committee that embraces a laser like focus on teaching and learning. They come from respecting student and parental rights, from embracing transparency and accountability and from committing to learning and acting upon the lessons and recommendations from multiple investigations over the past two years.
The NK school system faces tremendous challenges between multiple lawsuits and investigations, persistent learning outcomes gaps, the lack of permanent leadership in the top two administrative positions, an accreditation of the high school, and no forward-looking strategic plan. Restoring trust and confidence starts with electing leaders who understand the district and bring data-driven decision making over agenda driven thinking. I invite you to look at our plan at https://nkrepublicans.org/ and vote for change. Our children deserve better than the status quo.
