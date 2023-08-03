At the last Narragansett Town Council meeting a motion was on the agenda to consider the lease proposal for Narrow River Kayaks — NRK —that has for years been in operation on Middle Bridge Road.
After the Motion was read, Councilman Ferrandi had concerns about the proposal submitted by Narrow River Kayaks. He felt the terms of the lease were not lucrative enough for the Town of Narragansett. Councilwomen Lawler then amended the motion based on Councilman Ferrandi’s concern, and the amended motion was to consider if the NRK can have a lease was for the remainder of this year, and it was voted upon.
Our Council President did not ask for public comment. Another resident who was sitting next to me and I were puzzled by the President failing to reach out for public comment. The motion was defeated 2-2, with Lawler and Ferrandi voting yes and Dzwierzynski and Kopech voting no to a lease for the remainder of this year and as Councilwoman Buonanno was on a family vacation she could not vote.
In past practice, after an amended motion is heard, the Council President usually returns to the original motion for consideration. As this did not happen, I left the meeting thinking the original motion would be tabled. When the original motion was heard later in the meeting to review the entire proposal submitted for the four years, it was defeated 3-1 with council woman Kopech approving it. However, when I viewed the meeting at home, once again I noticed Council President failed to ask for input from residents attending the meeting.
Residents attend the Narragansett Town Council meetings to be heard and to hear testimony from other residents. If we cannot voice our opinions on motions, then why should we attend the meetings? While it may be up to the President’s discretion to hear testimony by residents, by not requesting input from residents it is setting a dangerous precedent. If I was to speak, I would have asked to table both the amended motion and the original motion until Councilwoman Buonanno was present. In addition, I would have recommended reaching out to the highest bidder to see if he may be able to adjust his offer price if Narragansett Town Council felt that the lower-than-expected offer was the deciding factor.
There was no discussion on the other three bids for the RFP at the meeting regarding the bids that came from the Kayak Center, Jamestown Outdoors, and Paddle Express. There was an initial RFP, and no bids were generated. Then a second RFP was issued with no bids generated. Finally, the third RFP had no minimum requirements for a bid, and four bids were generated. Therefore, as it was a competitive bidding process, I am puzzled why the NTC did not go with an established company who was the highest bidder. And as mentioned above, the motion could have also been tabled to see if the owner had any wiggle room to bid somewhat higher.
Across the access ramp where NRK was located, the Town of Narragansett owns the buildings. The buildings are in disrepair. My question is, if the Town is so concerned about its finances, why is there not a Motion by the NTC to paint and repair the buildings? We can all see what happened to the Lighthouse Inn at Galilee. If the Town continues to neglect the upkeep of those buildings, they will have to be demolished and the cost will be significant. Therefore, I find it ironic that a Town Council is refusing to approve of a contract for kayak rentals that is loved by so many for most likely several thousand dollars from what was expected, but it is failing to maintain its property, and it can cost the town hundreds of thousands of dollars to demolish the town’s buildings if the needed repairs are not made.
In addition, we spent money on pickleball courts, tennis courts, playgrounds, soccer fields and a new modern state-of-the-art library that cost the town hundreds of thousands of dollars. The NTC restored funding of $46,000 to the South County Senior Center. In all of the above we have no direct monetary return for our Town, as we spend money for the enjoyment and services for our Town and its residents, and those who visit — and that is priceless —yet we are rejecting a proposal to NRK that is bringing plenty of enjoyment to our Town and some income into our Town.
Let’s hope the NTC may reflect on its actions and bring the motion back to the table, so we all can have a voice in expressing our opinion, so that it can be revoted upon by reconsidering all the above. An online poll at the Narragansett Town Council Forum Facebook Page has 94 percent of those who voted were against the NTC decision in its failure to approve the motion for the NRK’s lease.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
