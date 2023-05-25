Is the upcoming South Kingstown school budget referendum about fiscal responsibility? My answer would be right question, wrong time. I will be voting no on slashing $1.5 million from this year’s school budget.
I want to present this with the utmost sensitivity to those in town who feel they are struggling, and the thought of future tax increases and our upcoming school bond vote makes them worry about the financial sustainability of owning property in this beautiful, seaside town. This area has become expensive. When my parents moved here in the 80s, they bought my five-bedroom childhood home for something like $80,000. We had to buy our three-bedroom home here for over $350,000 and that was before home values skyrocketed 2-3 years ago. Now it is worth far more.
As a family of six, we not only live paycheck-to-paycheck, we are also still paying off the groceries we had to buy on a credit card last summer, when I was out of work and we couldn’t quite make it on one salary. In general, when our expenses go up, we just buy less food (sorry kids, no more $5.99 organic yogurts for your lunch) and cancel our kids’ extra activities. I feel the pain of anyone who is genuinely concerned about their financial survival.
And I will still, absolutely, without a hint of doubt, reject the school budget referendum on June 6 and I will support the school bond we have coming up. I believe there is nothing more valuable this town could be spending my tax dollars on than the educational container for our children. As a community, we are all raising and supporting the next generation in one way or another; what kind of a community do we want to be? I, for one, would never prioritize having a green lawn over kids having art and music in school.
I see that this divide is really about the deep distrust many have in our school administrators and committee. There are many grievances against past officials and committees that are still simmering. Let’s all be adults and separate our feelings about past situations from the one we are evaluating now. Many feel our school system is being negligent in their duties and their budget is over-bloated; to me, this does not reflect an honest engagement in facts (which are hard to figure out) but represents a long-hardened battle line that scapegoats school spending as a deceptively easy answer to economic pain.
There are many in this town who would not believe anything the school district says, just because it’s them saying it. Although this budget referendum began as an effort to check the slipperiness of their accounting, it has lost the aura of discovery. What was thought to be a surplus is not what it seemed. Now, this cause is casting around for another explanation to justify taking the ax to the school budget, settling on long-term grievances about the school system being the cause of tax payer burden.
I ask my fellow voters not to look at this referendum as our one shot to stick it to the schools for not tightening their belt fast enough. Rather, see it as an ill-timed blind jab (possibly in the right direction), one that would alter our ability to provide the services we are morally obligated to provide for the children of our community. We can quibble about how damaging a $1.5 million cut would actually be or not be, or we can recognize that this was a hasty move made by folks who are discontent with the progress of our school budget cuts and are lashing out to make a statement, even if the numbers are off.
Please don’t throw wrenches into the lives of children simply to make a political statement. We can want more fiscal responsibility and also see that this referendum is not the way to go about it.
Bethany Sorrentino
Wakefield
