“Most Americans can’t take the reality of war, and the reports sent back by [media people] don’t help”. So writes Navy SEAL Chris Kyle in his autobiography “American Sniper”. Kyle did four tours in Iraq and is regarded as the most lethal sniper in American military history.
Today we are seeing the effects of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in real time from the viewpoint of the recipients of modern weaponry and are shocked when hospitals and schools are hit and civilians killed and wounded.
In February 1945 our 8th Army Air Force, led by British allies under Air Marshal Arthur. “Bomber” Harris, firebombed the German city of Dresden that had no military significance. Most of the 25,000 civilians who died were hiding in air raid shelters where they roasted to death from the firestorms raging above.
Not to be outdone, the 20th Army Air Force firebombed Japanese cities until its commander, Gen. Curtis LeMay, complained they were running out of targets. On the night of March 9-10, 1945 we incinerated more than 100,000 children, women and men in eastern Tokyo. The casualties exceeded those of the atomic bomb attacks six months later
In our invasion of Iraq in 2003 we saw “Shock and Awe” from the attacker’s point of view. During the first three weeks of the air campaign 6,700 civilians were killed.
Cable news talking heads are practically hysterical in calling for a “no fly zone’ and sending more anti-armor weapons to Ukraine. One of these blowhards said we should send A-10 ground attack aircraft with “volunteer” pilots to destroy a 40-mile long convoy of Russian vehicles supposedly stalled on a highway. What our response would be if an A-10 is shot down and its pilot captured.
Why has Putin invaded Ukraine? In 1992 U.S. Secretary of State James Baker promised USSR President Boris Yeltsin that, in exchange for the reunification of Germany, NATO would not expand eastward. Instead, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, one-by-one the nations of the Warsaw Pact have joined NATO thereby edging up to the border of Russia.
When the USSR disintegrated Ukraine had a large arsenal of nuclear weapons. The U.S. guaranteed that we “had their backs” if they turned them over to Russia.
In 2014, the U.S. covertly funded $20 billion to overthrow the democratically-elected Ukrainian president, Viktor Yanukovych, because he refused to enter the European Union. His replacement is the much-praised Volodymyr Zelensky.
American-backed NATO was formed during the Cold War to counter the military threat from the Warsaw Pact with Russia. It should have been dissolved with the breakup of the Soviet Union but like any other bureaucracy has taken on a life of its own.
Let me pose the question of what the U.S. would do if, say, Mexico entered into a treaty with Russia allowing them to conduct war games on our southern border. Some of us remember our reaction when Russia was placing intermediate-range missiles in Cuba in 1962. We went to the brink of nuclear war.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
