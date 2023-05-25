It is a sad commentary on our times, when a surplus is used as a weapon, whatever the surplus may or may not be. It used to be that town officials were applauded for their frugality. Not any more in South Kingstown.
There are also questions as to whether or not the surplus is really the issue. I cannot recall this ever being an issue with the school or town surplus.
Underlying much of this is the constant drumbeat of teacher salaries. How many realize that when the State pension system was reformed by then Secretary of Treasurer Gina Raimondo, much of the cost of reform was put on the town. Teachers were no longer able to retire after so many years of service. They also had to be of a minimum age. The result being that many teachers who would have retired no longer could and their maximum salary remained at a maximum for all of the remaining years, preventing school departments from bringing in younger teachers at a lower salary.
All of these particulars aside, the most important result of the budget referendum is the divisiveness that once again is forced upon us. This divisiveness detracts from what should be the focus, that being the best interest of our students.
There appeared to be a light at the end of the tunnel with some movement toward resolution of the facilities issues as a unifying focus. I fear the divisiveness once again will be a great impediment.
I urge all residents who want to look forward to vote for our students and vote to Approve the Town Council’s appropriation of $55,994,773 for the School Fund on June 6, 2023.
Thank you.
Eric D. Wertheimer
Wakefield
