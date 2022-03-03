Private property is a sacred right but — when it comes to shoreline access in RI — there are limits. Deliberately blocking access, legally-dubious signage, hiring private security guards to harass law-abiding residents from the proper use of the shore cannot and should not be tolerated.
Our RI shoreline is not open to illegal activity and owners should take action when violations occur. However, walking, sitting, collecting seaweed, swimming, and fishing, are not illegal and are rights defined in our state Constitution.
Denying shoreline access is the same as denying shoreline uses. It seems to me that instead of a changeable high tide line, that the vegetation line would be a better boundary. When it comes to shoreline access, our legislators need to uphold the state constitutional right, as it is written.
Jim Roehm
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.