Please join me in getting to know two new candidates for North Kingstown School Committee.
As a parent of a middle schooler in the NK schools it is important to me that we elect candidates to the school committee who have the best interests of our children and youth at heart. Erin Earle and Tom Briody are two of those people.
Erin Earle is a smart and passionate parent who is running for school committee to help rebuild the scholastic reputation of our school district to one that is exemplary. Erin’s experience working for the State of Rhode Island and in education makes her uniquely prepared to help accomplish this. Erin also attended elementary, middle, and high school in North Kingstown.
Tom is running on a platform that includes supporting a modern school curriculum, fiscal responsibility, a focus on mental health of students, ensuring the overall safety of students, and making sure that all voices are heard and all students are treated fairly. Tom’s experience as a practicing attorney, as well as a parent of 3, will bring skills to the school committee that can contribute to the success of our schools.
I encourage all of my neighbors to get to know these candidates who are stepping up to the plate of our kids!
Sarah Kelly- Palmer
North Kingstown
