There are times when budget referendums are necessary tools to right the path of an out of control school district. In the past, we have supported SK referendums when the district was on an unsustainable financial path. This is not one of those times.
For over five years, we have advocated for school administration actions to capture operational savings gifted by falling enrollment, and the district is finally on the right path. After three years of level funding, savings from the closure of two schools can be used to improve the quality of education in SK and help fund needed construction projects. Instead the authors of the referendum would ask for all of this progress to be cashed in for a minuscule tax cut.
The entire point of our advocacy has been to start talking about what we can improve, not what we need to cut. SK is now in a place where the future looks brighter than the past. With a more efficient facility plan in place, we can now take advantage of the opportunity falling enrollment has provided.
Imagine a budget season where we talk about what we programs and services we can add, not subtract. Imagine a budget season where we talk about raising up populations of children who have been sacrificed to the axe of the cut list. Many families in our district have sacrificed a lot (including their home elementary school and cherished programming). Those sacrifices were not made so the town could provide a tiny tax cut. They were made so we could provide quality educational opportunities for all children in the district.
It’s time to let the district make good on those sacrifices with needed investments. Join us in voting to approve the Town Council’s appropriation for the School Fund on June 6th at the community recreational center.
Jason Ralph and Paula Bradley
South Kingstown
