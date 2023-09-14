Thank you to all those who have contributed generously in creating a new home for the Narragansett Historical Society. In particular, the commitments of $75,000 or more by Lelia Palmieri, The Champlin Foundation, Ken and Dottie Woodcock and the Midvale Foundation have enabled the Narragansett Historical Society to almost completely restore the iconic Windmill Building on Clarke Road. Those donations along with numerous others by both full-time and occasional residents of South County have been so helpful in realizing the dream of our Past President, Shirley Eastham to have a unique, permanent home in Narragansett. This will now allow for rotating historical displays, archival storage, smaller meetings, and organizational activities.
The entranceway is near completion. It incorporates the front door from the 1926 “Summer Whitehouse” of Calvin Coolidge in Swampscott, MA. Glass doors from the McKim, Mead, and White’s “Stone Lea” on Newton Avenue have been incorporated into the interior. Also salvaged is a beautiful door from a Jamaica Plains, Boston mansion, the home of the 45th governor of Massachusetts, Eugene Foss (1911-1913). The complicated and expensive project of restoring and replacing the windmill is a project for this Fall and will require additional financial support. The estimate is not quite $25,000. Constructing during COVID resulted in higher than anticipated costs.
In the meantime, we are pleased to announce that at the request of the Narragansett Historic District Commission, the Windmill Building along with the adjacent structures from the original Camp Jori, (Jewish Orphans of RI, also constructed in the early 1930s) have been designated a local historic district, joining Kinney Bungalow, the Towers, Central Street, Earlescourt, and Ocean Road. By being so designated, an extra review process is required for any major building changes in those areas.
We are absolutely delighted by the encouragement of Narragansett officials in our journey as well as the time donated by the Davitt, Sweenor, Pariseault, DiStefano, and Lawrence construction companies.
