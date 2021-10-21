In his excellent article about North Kingstown’s (and many other parts of Rhode Island’s) role in slavery from early in the 17th century, G. T. Cranston begins by saying, “I don’t know diddly about CRT…”. I beg to differ. Mr. Cranston, in bringing these facts and figures from solidly researched history to the public, has presented Critical Race Theory in its essence.
Many members of the public have complained that CRT is meant to somehow force the story of enslaved people in our country onto children in our classrooms, such that the children will be ashamed of themselves and will not be proud of the “real” history they should learn.
I would respectfully ask those who are so adamantly opposed to presenting this history to students to carefully read Mr. Cranston’s article. The author, North Kingstown’s town historian, simply lays out the actual events in our history of how our ancestors were involved in a variety of ways in enslaving other people. He explains the “Slave Triangle” as it involved Rhode Island: our ancestors made rum which was carried on boats they made and ran, from which they sold or traded the rum for African people. They carried those people to the West Indies and sold or traded them for molasses, which was then brought to Rhode Island in order to make more rum. Mr. Cranston, among other details, also discusses the people in North Kingstown and other parts of Rhode Island who kept enslaved people to work on their properties. He also discusses the history of “Negro Cloth”, made in our mills and sold at good profit to people who owned slaves, the facts of which I was never aware.
The historian says quite succinctly, “…CRT and DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), these are, in my opinion, poorly worded and really unnecessary labels just begging to be manipulated by anyone that has a mind to. I(v’e) got a better catch phrase for this topic – it’s simple and basic; “truth telling” (that) is what it’s all about.”
In no way does Mr. Cranston blame any current members of the public for this history. In no way does he attempt to excuse our ancestors for their parts in enslaving others. Indeed, he presents no opinion on the matter. He does, however, refuse to offer rationalizations like “The Rodmans and the Hazards were just responding to a market need.” He does end by sharing his belief and his hope that, “…this particular swamp Yankee can’t quite swallow that line of logic and I hope the rest of North Kingstown ... can’t either.”
As a retired educator I worry that the people who complain about Critical Race Theory are primarily frightened off by the word critical, imagining that anything done under that label will be negative. That is simply not the case. CRT, like all other historical endeavors, simply wishes to examine the facts, to look at them openly and honestly. Mr. Cranston’s article succeeds in doing just that.
I hope everyone in South County who reads The Independent will read Mr. Cranston’s article with the same open mind and heart that are so critically needed to be fair educators of our children.
Kathleen McKenna
North Kingstown
