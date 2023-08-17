I am quite saddened with the passing of John A. Holmes, Jr., who formerly chaired the Rhode Island Republican State Central Committee. His achievement of nearly winning control of the Rhode Island State Senate on June 21, 1983 was phenomenal. Historically speaking, the special election resulted in the closest Republicans have come to winning control of a state legislative chamber in Rhode Island since the 1966 general election when state legislative districts had to be based on population.
Aided by Democratic infighting over district lines; and “Rocco’s Robots” name of Democratic State Senators used in the campaign after the then State Senate Majority Rocco Quatrrocchi, numerous prominent Democrats lost re-election in that special state senate election.
Most of the GOP winners lost re-election in the normal election year in 1984. Timing and being in the right place at the right time is crucial in politics. That can happen time and again in politics and also life.
I had the pleasure of John A. Holmes, Jr.’s acquaintance for decades. He extended me courtesies through the years and made Rhode Island Republicans proud. He was above average in political leadership. I do want to note the failure of his not filing his declaration papers the year the late Fernand ``Fred” St. Germain was ultimately defeated as United States Representative for the First Congressional District. While some might criticize him for not filing the declaration papers himself, he trusted someone else to file. They did not do so. Success in politics means teamwork. Failure of one person can cause serious issues as in this case. Ron Matchley as the Republican nominee ultimately defeated Congressman St. Germain and later he went on to serve as Bryant University President. John Holmes was prominent in having Lincoln Almond elected to the governorship. Lincoln Almond lost a congressional and gubernatorial race earlier and came back to be a two term Rhode Island Governor. Lessons should be learned in politics.
In closing, the likes of John A. Holmes, Jr., are not seen often. We should remember the man, his personality, his ability and other attributes. While I am sad about his death, I have the satisfaction to have known him. A significant Rhode Island Republican in my lifetime and I am seventy.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
