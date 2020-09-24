It is fall in South County. That means it is time to purchase Pumpkins With A Purpose to support Welcome House in its mission to end homelessness in South County
The Welcome House Pumpkin Patch is on the lawn of Peace Dale Congregational Church at 261 Columbia St. in Wakefield. We are so grateful for the tremendous past year’s community support for our Pumpkin Patch and Welcome House
The Fourth Annual Pumpkin Patch will be open every day in October from 10:30 a.m until 6:15 p.m. Please consider purchasing these Pumpkins With a Purpose for your fall décor, children’s pleasure and making a donation to Welcome House all at the same time. All sizes and unusual varieties of pumpkins and guards will be for sale. Pricing is by size and starts at 50 cents. Come find the perfect pumpkins or the unusual and unique pumpkins or gourds for your fall decorating. All proceeds benefit Welcome House. Picture taking at the Pumpkin Patch is always fun and encouraged.
A tractor trailer containing over 2,500 pumpkins will arrive at Peace Dale Congregational Church on Sunday, Sept. 27 at 12:30 p.m. Volunteers are encouraged welcomed to help transfer unloaded pumpkins from boxes to pallets on the Peace Dale Church lawn. Start time is 1:00 p.m. for this always fun fall community event of neighbors, high school and URI students, congregants, and families.
All Covid 19 safety protocols will be observed including masks, socially distancing, one way pumpkin pallet isles, hand sanitizer and sanitizing of all touched areas etc.
We look forward to seeing you in our Pumpkin Patch. Please, purchase Pumpkins With A Purpose and support Welcome House!
Wally Young
Kingston
The author is a member of the Welcome House Board of Directors
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.