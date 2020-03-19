This is my take on a small part of March 4 building committee meeting and new information about the high school.
This is the first building meeting I have been able to attend. God bless the people who have given their time making most, if not all, of the meetings and reported on them. I left after three hours. I’m not sure how much longer the meeting lasted.
At the end of last May, RGB studied the feasibility of relocating the high school to Curtis Corner. It was found they couldn’t recommend that idea. I believe it was because of water table, ledge, sewer and maybe the traffic count.
So what has changed? Water table is the same, ledge is still there, sewer still not there, and there aren’t fewer cars. Well the building committee approved spending up to $600,000 more to see if anything has changed. RGB doesn’t care they will get paid more.
Keep in mind, I believe we have already spent $400,000 to $500,000 to find out it is too costly to relocate the high school there. A $1,000,000 to find out if we can relocate the high school to Curtis Corner.
Wow! I missed a school committee meeting the end of January, and apparently that was the meeting not to miss. In a unanimous decision they voted to investigate relocating the high school to Curtis Corner and if the new round of tests show something different from the original, this is where the high school will go.
Residents paying back the $85,000,000 loan will not have a say — to me that’s inexcusable.
As I wrote a week or two ago, there was a visioning workshop held at the present high schol. This meeting was after the school committee voted on Curtis Corner as the new location. Someone from the planning department came to our table to give us a map of the high school.
Someone at the table asked point blank, ‘is this a done deal relocating the school to Curtis Corner?’ She said no. I don’t believe she was lying for one minute. I believe she didn’t know it was a done deal.
If someone from planning didn’t know this was a done deal, then how would the rest of us? So the meeting started. Linda Savastano and Rob Zarnetske were sitting at the front table. They saw the way the comments were going (none in favor of relocating the school). At no point did they stop the meeting to let everyone there know that the decision had been made to relocate the school.
Either they should have stopped the discussion and explained the discussion was already made to relocate the high school to Curtis Corner and there will be no further talk about the facilities plan as far as the high school moving.
It should also be noted there were no special public discussion on the plan.
Linda and Rob have said they want transparency. Here was the perfect opportunity for transparency. There were even members of the school committee and building committee there. They should have also let everyone there know the path they have chosen.
To me not telling everyone there of the plan they are lying to us. They want us to trust them with an $85,000,000 facilities project. I’m sorry, I don’t trust them.
Greg Sweet
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.