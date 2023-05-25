On June 6th, there will be a special referendum on the already unanimously approved school budget at the Community Recreation Center from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Please vote to approve the current school budget and not reduce it by $1.5 million. The school budget is not why your taxes went up, despite the misinformation you may be hearing and reading.
For the last 4 years the school budget has gone up by $0. Even in the highest inflation experienced in decades and with continued reductions in aid, there has been no increase in the budget. There has been zero affect to your taxes.
Your taxes are going up due to inflation in other areas and necessary municipal spending. Your taxes are going up because growth in residential construction is minuscule in South Kingstown. Your taxes are going up because commercial construction is almost non-existent in South Kingstown.
Your taxes are going up because the Town is not growing. We need to grow to flourish. We need to add to the tax basis to keep taxes level. You can’t have it both ways. You can’t have stagnant growth and expect not to pay more in taxes.
Rather than waging war on the school system year after year, let’s advocate growing South Kingstown. Let’s add revenue rather than take from our students. Let’s move South Kingstown forward.
The Town has an updated “Compressive Plan” to help us to grow with boundaries, so we can grow consciously and efficiently. Let’s advocate for that. Let’s be open for business and attract people to South Kingstown.
Please vote on June 6th and keep the school budget as it is already approved.
Your taxes have not gone up because of the school budget.
Christian Blaney
Wakefield
