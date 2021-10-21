I stopped watching network news awhile ago. I cannot bear to see both sides of the aisle parade around expressing how they are on the moral high ground. These people, however, are merely faces and talking heads…they aren’t my friends and neighbors.
I stopped in to the school committee meeting last Tuesday night on my way to pick up my daughter from a school event and was disappointed to find everyone on the sidewalk talking about how the meeting was cancelled. Even on the sidewalks outside people were divided into factions…I didn’t know where to stand. I have friends in both groups.
North Kingstown is just a microcosm of mainstream politics and both sides feel like they have the moral high ground…and I’m here to say to both sides…you don’t. I am so disappointed in our ability to come together as a town and get things done. Really... no one could come up with a solution on Tuesday night so the meeting could progress? I don’t believe wearing a mask is going to save any lives at this point and I also don’t believe that putting one on for an hour is going to kill anyone.
If you take an extreme position saying that the citizens of North Kingstown are racist don’t be shocked when you are called a Marxist. One extreme reaction begats another and nothing gets done…and supposedly we are doing this “for the kids.” Perhaps we can all use less extreme words and get more accomplished.
Alysa Smith
Saunderstown, RI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.