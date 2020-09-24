Thank you!
What an incredible experience it is to be a candidate for public office. As a first-time local candidate, I faced an uphill battle to get my name out in the community and to make it through the primary process on Sept. 8. And with some incredible community support, I now have the opportunity to be on the full ballot in November seeking your vote as a candidate for SK’s School Committee – thank you.
As a locally unendorsed candidate, it can be very challenging to offer a campaign that rivals those of others who are well funded. However, through grass-roots outreach efforts and small contributions from neighbors and friends, I am proud to have the chance to continue to offer a new voice, and to work towards what I hope will be a more balanced and more responsive School Committee for our community. I would be grateful for your continued support.
Please feel free to reach out if you would like to know more. My website is www.melissaboydsk2020.com and my email is mboyd.colvin@gmail.com.
Melissa Boyd
Wakefield
The author is a candidate for School Committee, South Kingstown
