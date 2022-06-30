When I had my firstborn in 2015, I never imagined what was in store for him academically when he started school in the fall of 2020. Within what felt like a matter of days, my husband and I had to decide whether or not to send our child to in-person kindergarten or virtual. After agonizing conversations, we finally did what was best for our family at the time and chose the virtual option. So on the first day of school, we plugged in the laptop and began a challenging and long school year. Lucky his teacher was enthusiastic and creative and did her best to engage five year olds from a distance.
Now, as he completes the first grade in-person my thoughts go to the future. The teachers and administrators have done a wonderful job welcoming him into their community and assisting him with his transition to the classroom, but I worry about the impact of this pandemic on him and his classmates. I’m reading articles about how learning loss may affect us over time: students who may be four or five months behind in learning, potential teacher shortages due to burnout, a potential shift in how students see academics and learning, greater dropout rates, and even long-term economic losses.
What has become abundantly clear to me is that the NK class of 2033 and its surrounding classes will be forever impacted by how their academic careers began. Virtual learning, hybrid learning, time out due to illness, and wearing masks in class: every student was impacted in some way. For some, the impact might be small. For others, it might be large. But what is certain is as a community and a district, we will need to make sure that we continue to support students and the teachers as they navigate this next decade of k-12 education.
Erin West Earle
North Kingstown
