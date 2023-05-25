On June 6th, voters will decide which path to take as they consider a referendum that would reduce the school budget by $1.5 million dollars. The Town Council and the School Committee both unanimously approved a school budget that level funds our schools for the fourth year in a row.
Cutting the school budget by an additional $1.5 million would have catastrophic effects on the quality of education for our students. The future of our town depends upon a strong school system — without it, we’ll struggle to attract the next generation of families who will raise their families in South Kingstown. Reducing vital programs will encourage more families to send their children to charter schools or private schools. The tax savings from this ill-considered plan will be short-lived, but the long-term damage to our schools’ reputation and programs will not.
As South Kingstown celebrates its 300th anniversary in 2023, it’s important to remember the sacrifices and bold leadership of those who’ve helped to make our town such a great place to live. As a lifelong resident of South Kingstown and a proud graduate of the South Kingstown school system, I’m grateful to previous generations of town leaders and taxpayers who paid to educate me, and many years later, my children.
The present moment presents voters with an important question — will we invest in our future, or undermine it? As taxpayers, all of us benefited from those who invested in our education. It’s time to pay it forward. On June 6th, please join me in supporting our schools. Vote no to reject this proposal to weaken our school system.
Bob Hackey
Wakefield
