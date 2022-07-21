In reference to RI DEM’s recent decision regarding the Lighthouse Inn property:
The town recently sent a letter to State officials outlining the salient points of Exeter v Rhode Island which affirms that the State is not immune to local zoning laws.
I’m dismayed to learn RIDEM wants to ‘Turn the volume down’ with regard to their botched redevelopment of an important five-acre parcel in the Port of Galilee. I can see why Governor McKee would want to tamp down the protests and outrage coming from the town — it’s election season, and most polls have him trailing rising star Nellie Gorbea.
The public is now becoming aware that the State of Rhode Island has been ignoring local land use ordinances and has never obtained the required special use permits necessary to operate a parking facility. The State has incorrectly asserted that it is immune to local zoning. Case law suggests otherwise as illustrated in a ruling in Exeter vs. Rhode Island.
I have no intention of turning the volume down. Moving forward, we intend to enforce local land use ordinances and hold the State accountable. To date, no special use permits have ever been requested for use as a parking lot, nor has anything ever come before local planning and zoning for the Lighthouse Inn site as required in the Galilee Special District ordinance.
The lease extension expired at the end of February and has yet to go before the State Properties Committee to address the proposed changes to the lease as required.
I am also shocked the State intends to pick up the cost to demolish the privately-owned Lighthouse Inn building which was intentionally abandoned by its owner in breach of its lease agreement in hopes of clearing it for more parking. I suspect it could easily cost more than $500K to abate the hazardous material and clear the site. Taxpayers should not be on the hook for this.
Based on the timing, this seems to be a stall tactic during political season, and I call on everyone to amplify our concerns.
Ewa Dzwierzynski
Narragansett
