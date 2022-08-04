Thank you so much for the article by Bill Seymour on June 9 (“Local church honors black struggle with singing of historic songs”) about the May 29 service at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County which focused on the history of Negro spirituals and on the issue of “reparations” in lieu of royalties that were never paid.
One small correction is that UUCSC is located at 27 North Rd., Peace Dale.
There are two small additions to the information in the article. The donations collected that Sunday were passed along as “reparations” to Mixed Magic Theatre’s Exult Choir, led by Kim Pitts-Wiley. The founders of the theater, Ricardo and Bernadet Pitts-Wiley, plus their son, Jonathan, now the artistic director, and his children, were present at the service.
Also present and an important part of the reparations discussion that Sunday were Martin Lepkowski and John Kotula, members of the non-denominational Tuesday Morning Social Justice Group, which meets at the Church of the Good Shepherd, in Kingston. The Tuesday group made a donation this spring to RPM Voices of Rhode Island, which is dedicated to celebrating the African-American choral tradition through education and performance.
