Since 2017, the Lighthouse Inn hotel ceased operations as PRI X (Procaccianti / Paolino Properties), stated it was functionally obsolete and too costly to upgrade. The area surrounding has been used as a parking lot. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (RIDEM) allowed PRI X to abandon the property. Here is a timeline of events.
In September 2019, PRI X proposed to Narragansett an upscale restaurant with an event venue with outdoor deck space and retail spaces. The Town found the proposal acceptable. PRI X later retracted its proposal stating an upscale restaurant with an event venue will not work.
Last year, PRI X put out two proposals for the five-acre parcel of land in Galilee where they leased out the land and hotel since 1990. The five-acre area consists of three parcels divided into lots 250, 256, and 257. The two renditions were for primarily a parking lot with one rendition showing a small strip mall, and the second was to have some green space and tenting for vendors. The Town was “underwhelmed” by both proposals. Mr. Vocolla of PRI X stated a hotel in the area will not work as the area is noisy and smelly.
Following the rejection of the two proposals from PRI X, the RIDEM AND PRI X generated an RFP. Three proposals were submitted. One was from PRI X and it was primarily a parking lot with some small store fronts. In addition, they proposed the potential for a boutique hotel would be FEASIBLE if a 99-year lease was issued. Narragansett put forth a mixed-use development plan consisting of a parking garage, a boutique hotel, housing for the fishermen/affordable housing/community center, a maritime museum, store fronts, and a tourist center. I Cell Aqua proposed a seafood processing plant. All three proposals were rejected as not viable. In the RFP Goals it states, respondents must address the following: “Contributions the redevelopment will bring to the commercial fishing industry, Town of Narragansett, State of Rhode Island, and the general public.” Ironically, the Town’s plan was the only plan that met that goal, yet it received the lowest grade out of the three proposals presented on the rubric created and scored by the RIDEM. Narragansett was never contacted to renegotiate its submission. The RFP was suspect.
The RIDEM announced it plans to award PRI X a no-bid 19-year parking lot lease for lots 256 and 257. How can the RIDEM suggest a 19-year no-bid for parking lot on two of the three lots on the five-acre parcel is good for the State, Narragansett, and the Fishing Industry? In addition, the RIDEM plans to demolish the Lighthouse Inn which sits on lot 250 at taxpayers’ expense.
The lease will be a great gain for PRI X and a great loss for the State of Rhode Island and the Town of Narragansett. It will not only be a financial loss, but it will underutilize prime real estate that can be used to help the State of Rhode Island, Narragansett, and the Fishermen.
Our state is one of the most highly taxed in the United States. Ironically, we also have approved deals with millionaires and billionaires in the past such as the Curt Shilling Studio 38 Studios and the UHIP Fiasco. Both deals combined cost our state multi-millions in lost tax revenue.
We had a recent peaceful rally against the planned 19-year parking lot lease to PRI X and against the State having to pay for the demolition of the Lighthouse Inn. United We Stand for transparency, honesty, and integrity for the benefit of the State, Narragansett, Fishermen, and Taxpayers in RI.
Please attend the State Properties Committee Meeting when it will be held to determine the legitimacy of the 19-year parking lot lease. If we have enough people who voice their opposition to the lease, it is less likely it will get approved. If you cannot attend the meeting, you can email your concerns to the State Properties Committee. Her email is donna.conway@doa.ri.gov
If it was you or I who created such an eyesore on state-leased land by abandonment of a leased building, we would have been summoned into court, fined, and possibly face criminal prosecution for creating a building that is a health, safety, and an environmental hazard. How ironic, the RIDEM is supposed to protect our fragile ecosystem, but it allowed PRI X to create a health, safety, and an environmental hazard by failing to enforce its lease.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
