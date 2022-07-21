The GFWC Women’s Club of South County held its 22nd Book and Author Luncheon on Wednesday, July 13, at The Dunes Club in Narragansett.
The event was a great success and all who attended were excited to return to the live presentations, after supporting the Live on Zoom event held in 2021.
Proceeds from this major fundraiser go back to the community in the form of scholarships for women, as well as Grow Hope Grants to local nonprofit organizations addressing the challenges of homelessness, food insecurity, domestic violence and mental health. Funds raised also support varied local community outreach activities throughout the year.
We thank this year’s sponsors for their very generous financial contributions, the many caring businesses and individuals who donated raffle prizes, and our numerous volunteers who put in countless hours to ensure a successful event, particularly event co-chairs Nancy DeNuccio and Mauria Bristow.
We also thank our attendees, who enjoyed an enriching afternoon devoted to books and authors, while donating to a worthy cause.
Special thanks to Michaela Johnson, our Mistress of Ceremonies, as well as this year’s authors, Beatriz Williams, Jeanie Roland, and Sue Brescia.
Plans are already underway for our 23rd Annual Book and Author Luncheon on July 12, 2023 at The Dunes Club. For further information go to www.gfwcri.org and click on South County.
