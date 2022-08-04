For far too long, caregivers in Rhode Island have been undervalued and underpaid, making life-changing care hard to come by for our community’s most vulnerable. In the recently passed 2023 state budget, Rep. Julie Casimiro helped secure language to address Medicaid reimbursement rates in our state. The budget will authorize a review of all private human health programs licensed or contracted to the state to determine fair baseline rates, to be re-evaluated every two years.
Progress toward raising Medicaid reimbursement rates is long overdue and absolutely crucial for our community. It is unacceptable that vulnerable Rhode Islanders and those who provide their care have been made into casualties of our broken system. Low Medicaid reimbursement rates have made it impossible for organizations to pay caregivers a living wage, driving them out of the field or into other states where rates are higher. As a result, care is scarce for the children, seniors and people with disabilities who must rely on it.
Addressing Medicaid reimbursement rates is the first step to fixing the broken chain — we need to get care workers, who make personal sacrifices, working long hours, the wages they deserve so that none of our community members are denied the care they need. Everyone deserves to have their basic needs met and I am proud our legislature is taking this step, but I also know that the work isn’t over. Rhode Islanders of all ages and abilities deserve the opportunity to live life to the fullest and that’s a battle Rep. Casimiro will continue to fight as long as she holds office.
Susan Coletta
North Kingstown
