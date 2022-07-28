Election season is here, and we are writing to encourage everyone to be alert to antidemocratic candidates at all levels of government, including elections for local school committees and town councils. Democracy has to be a regular practice; we can not ‘set it and forget it,’ and in election season, the best way to practice democracy is by getting to know the candidates and exercising your right to vote.
Ask your candidates where they stand on the issues of bodily autonomy, indigenous sovereignty, black lives matter and full and equal rights for the LGBTQ+ community. Quality answers will be specific and include policy recommendations, ideas to fund public projects, and examples of similar work from other communities. If they can’t or don’t answer to your satisfaction, keep looking for ones who can.
The statewide primary is on Tuesday September 13 and the General Election is on Tuesday, November 8 . Now is not the time for complacency or overconfidence. Please take the time to reach out and ask your candidates specific questions, and please take the time to vote.
Norman Fortin, Beatrice McGeoch and Jennifer Lima
North Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.