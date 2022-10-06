Recently, the Narragansett Town Council upheld a housing ordinance that prohibits more than three college students from renting out a single family home in Narragansett. This ordinance was put in place after years of work and the pandemic hit as the residents of Narragansett claimed they had hoped to curb the excessive partying and disturbances and welcome new families to those homes.
However, the questions arise if this ordinance is constitutional, if it will just increase the number of homes rented to college students, and if the disturbances will change? The Rhode Island chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) challenged the constitutionality of the Providence college housing ordinance and stated, The lawsuit claims that “there is absolutely no reason to believe that restricting the number of student tenants in a small subset of available rental housing (i.e., single-family homes) will make the affected neighborhoods any quieter, safer or cleaner. On the contrary, the ordinance is an unconstitutional intrusion into the rights of college and graduate students to choose with whom they wish to live, and the rights of property owners to rent their homes to tenants of their choice.”
There is already an increase in police during the college school year in Narragansett, as well as many laws in place for partying, traffic, noise, and any other disturbances. They have a parking ban in Narragansett for only September-May which already restricts the number of cars at a house to prevent partying.
The argument then turns full circle from the disturbances in the town to the fact that residents of Narragansett want to see those college homes rented by families. The fact is with a “three person ordinance” the demand goes up for more homes that college students can rent.
In an article on the Council passing the ordinance last year (“Narragansett Town Council once again passes controversial three-student limit” The Independent, Aug. 26, 2021) , Council member Patrick Murray said “You’re just opening more demographics of homes available for rent by students, and making homes unaffordable for families and people trying to get into Narragansett. The volume of homes for rent increased under the three student policy.”
Evan Morrill, director of academic rentals with Narragansett Properties, said he understands the council’s motives. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with trying to increase the family population of Narragansett,” he said. “But the way you’re doing it is working against you.”
He said that since April, he’s aware of a dozen clients who have “kicked families out and switched over to academic rentals,” to charge higher rents.
Not only are families avoiding Narragansett but charging college aged students outrageous amounts in rent targets the minorities that already struggle to get a college degree.
Attorney Levy said regarding a similar housing ordinance in Providence: “The City and State of Rhode Island already have laws in place that regulate overcrowding, loud parties and underage drinking. This ordinance goes too far by attempting to legislate who can live together in the same house. Ultimately, it will have its most significant impact on students from low-income and middle-income families who can’t afford to cover a larger share of the rent in a single-family home.”
You would assume students would stay on campus but that is another situation in itself. A 2021 Boston Globe article (“Narragansett bans more than 3 college students from living in one home. A lawsuit is probably coming,” The Boston Globe, September 14, 2021) said “According to Pugh’s statistics, while URI’s enrollment increased, the number of beds on campus did not increase as quickly, leaving a gap of 1,900”.
So the question is, what now?
University of Rhode Island students work in the stores, and restaurants in the area, they bring money to the businesses in this otherwise isolated area of Rhode Island, as well as supply the demand to an ever-growing rental market. People seem to forget renting is a business itself and college students just want an education in an affordable and comfortable way.
Long-term and short-term residents treating students like they do not matter and offer nothing to Narragansett drives the gap farther apart, leading to lawsuits and expensive rent that drives families away from the beach side town. Who would want to live in a town that treats minorities, and college students like a money fountain anyways?
In the Boston Globe article mentioned above, As Joe Lembo says in the Boston Globe article mentioned above: “Some of these kids live here longer in a year than some of these residents who are complaining about the students.”
Hannah Lorusso
South Kingstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.