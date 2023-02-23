I’m a strong supporter of South Kingstown schools and would likely even vote for the $150 million bond issue under discussion to replace SKHS and fix other SK schools. However, I would sure like to see a long-range plan for consolidating the school systems of South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Narragansett and Chariho.
Do these small towns really need their own school system each consisting of a handful of schools? In contrast, Fairfax County, Virginia efficiently and effectively operates a school division with 198 schools and centers educating almost 200,000 students.
I’m sure consolidating South County schools would be complicated and probably contentious. A good study would have to consider everything from bus routes to operating costs, but it could be done.
If a good plan were developed, approved and then implemented, it could set up South County for cost-effective and excellent education of our future students in modern and high quality facilities.
Jim Yoder
Kingston
