In an August 24th letter to the editor (“New name, same goal for resident group”, The Independent, Aug. 24, 2023), a representative of the Narragansett Pier Residents Association stated that this group was changing its name to Narragansett Town Residents Association to try to expand its membership across Narragansett.
Although the name has changed, their agenda and stance has not changed. They continue to promote discrimination, prejudice, paranoia, elitism and division.
This group continues to push false narratives, misstatements and scare tactics.
They said, “student, seasonal and short term rentals are growing town wide.” “Shrinking year-round residential population.” Wrong. This is just another NTRA scare tactic.
The fact is that the number of rental homes in Narragansett reported by the Building Inspector’s Office has been flat since 2013. The number of rentals units in 2013 was 2,739 and 2,734 in 2021.
The letter also stated, “the NTRA is neither anti-student nor anti-visitor.” However, their actions speak louder than their words.
The NTRA’s strong, gleeful support and pressure on the Town Council to pass the recent discriminatory no more than three college student limit ordinance that displaces 1,200 URI students in town, shows otherwise. As does their support of the no more than four unrelated persons ordinance which has only targeted homes with student rentals.
Sounds anti-student to me.
If this group is not as anti-student as it claims, what programs have they initiated to work with the Narragansett URI student population to improve the quality of life in Narragansett? The answer is none. They have no desire to work with them but instead, they villainize them.
As far as not being anti-visitor, watch for the NTRA’s support for soon to be proposed short term rental ordinances aimed at limiting vacation rentals and tourists ... the life blood of local businesses.
The NTRA’s support of “resident-friendly beach policies” that they espouse is just a subtle way of saying ‘Residents Only!’ This self-centered stance is again shown in their push to make the North Parking Lot and the Cabana Lot at the Town Beach a Residents Only lot after 5 p.m., a time when non-resident families have been able to enjoy the beauty of the town beach at a time when they otherwise could not.
In fact, an NTRA member once said in public that the number of beach buses from Providence should be reduced and the people on the bus should use a separate entrance and be checked for weapons.
Hardly seems welcoming and accepting to me.
Residents of Narragansett have a clear choice. You can become a member of the new NTRA, a group that promotes discrimination, prejudice, exclusion, division and its self-centered Residents Only-agenda or say you can say ‘No’ to this group and speak out against them.
Say that you support diversity and inclusion and a Narragansett that welcomes all to the town … full time, part time and seasonal residents and visitors.
Diversity and inclusion is what makes Narragansett strong and moves Narragansett forward, not backwards.
George Nonis
Narragansett
You sound a little worried.
2100 needs a better ring leader to have a chance.
