I have known Deb Bergner for almost 20 years. She has always been a strong advocate for SK schools and our town. She has been a great addition to the town council, and her voice, combined with her vast experience is needed now more than ever.
I have seen firsthand that Deb Bergner is a smart, dedicated, kind-hearted person who strives to be an advocate for our community as a whole, not just one segment of it. I am impressed by her commitment to the town of South Kingstown, and I know her continued service to SK will benefit all stakeholders.
Deb Bergner has the honesty, integrity and commitment to make sound decisions that benefit us all. We need elected officials who are able to understand the complex challenges we face today and anticipate what the challenges may be in the future.
My family and I will be supporting Deb Bergner for Town Council next month and we look forward to her continued service to our town.
Kevin Jackson
Wakefield
