The South Kingstown school system needs a path to a brighter future. Declining enrollment, decaying facilities, and concerning achievement scores are fundamental challenges. Tough decisions to redistrict, close schools, and cut a major program were made this year in the name of partial redress and budget alignment, but it’s unclear these will result in significant savings or improvements. Students and teachers in the elementary schools are facing big losses. Parents are increasingly looking for exits from the district or are dissuaded from joining us, which will exacerbate the aforementioned issues and degrade the reputation of this town. SOS.
I have two young children enrolled in the dual language immersion (DLI) program that was recently terminated in a 4-3 School Committee vote. The program was a major reason that we, like many other families, moved here. It showed appreciation for multiculturalism and early language education as support for learning other subjects. Yes, I’m upset about having something great taken away from my kids. But I’m more concerned about the broader, long-term impacts of an accelerated downward spiral that our schools appear to be on. The DLI program set South Kingstown apart. Without it the other problems look worse.
Families and educators showed up to Town Hall in May after DLI was eliminated in numbers we were told may not come in over 25 years. The Town Council and School Committee are independent bodies, but their work is interdependent. The largest single expense for South Kingstown is the school district, which in turn affects property values. Strong, attractive schools yield multi-faceted returns on investment for students, the district and the town. Many people in this community are activated and engaged to support both. But without strong leadership and communication of a positive outlook for schools, this energy will dissipate, and we’ll lose them.
Losing more South Kingstown kids to charter, private schools, and other districts would be a shame. The SK district serves an essential purpose, educating all students, regardless of their circumstances, and teaching them how to engage with and manage themselves in society. The district sits in the backyard of the flagship public institution of higher education in Rhode Island, URI, a source of strength to the community in myriad ways. South Kingstown schools should be prospering from proximity to URI and many other social and natural resources in South County. Instead they are languishing.
Do whatever you can to rally around the children of this town and their education. They are a tremendous source of vibrancy, the embodiment of new life and hope. With them we form multi-generational communities that are more resilient to any number of challenges. Children rose admirably to pandemic challenges, forgoing so much to protect more vulnerable people, while in many ways they also fell behind. It’s past time that we do more to help them thrive.
Laura Erban
Kingston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.