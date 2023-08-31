At a recent Narragansett Town Council Meeting, there was a motion to restrict two of the four lots near the beach to be used exclusively for residents between 5-8 p.m. after the beach is closed.
Councilwoman Lawler put forth the motion. After Council President and Councilwoman Kopeck had reservations on this motion, and council members Lawler and Ferrandi favored it the floor was open for discussion. Then we had a concerted effort by the Narragansett Town Residents Association (NTRA) — formerly the Narragansett Pier Residents Association — to push their agenda.
Former Council President Jesse Pugh and our elected President gave testimony that it is a non-issue with respect to the lots getting filled after 5 p.m. Then we had numerous NTRA members give false narratives to support more restrictive parking for nonresidents.
It was stated that a vote for the motion, is a vote for the residents, but a vote no, is a vote against the residents. Dr. Gail Scowcroft then spoke out in favor of the motion. She is the Chair of the Friends of Narragansett Town Beach. Jill Lawler concurred with the NTRA and reiterated their statements to the Council.
While the motion failed, this shows some of the most vocal people who have a powerful influence on this town result in false narratives and labeling to push their agenda.
Based on my daily videos of Narragansett Beach, the seawall, and area streets where there is existing timed parking, it clearly shows that the rationale for the Carrying Capacity Study, more signage, the alleged crowds at the beach, and the rationale for more restrictive parking between 5-8 p.m. are seriously flawed.
Tom Warren, who serves on a town advisory board stated “Most people thought the beach was well run but overcrowded. What is the safe number of people? If there’s too many people there, it’s more than just uncomfortable. It’s an unsafe situation.”
In the June 13, 2022 Minutes of the Recreation Advisory Board, it noted Director Kershaw needs to support a Carrying Capacity study. Councilwoman Jill Lawler, who is the liaison for the Recreational Advisory Committee, pushed for the motion which was approved by the Council.
Both Tom Warren and Dr. Scowcroft have cabana rentals.
In a 2021 report, Town Planner Mike DeLuca, noted that beach overcrowding is due in large part to its size in relation to beach demand and the available supply of off-street and on-street parking. He noted seawall parking is contributing to beach overcrowding and adversely impacts both beach parking sales and retail business in the Pier. Mr. DeLuca suggested that time-restricted parking could be designated on Ocean Road and area streets .
Additional signage will make Narragansett Beach and the Pier more unwelcoming to those who want to enjoy a little bit of ‘Heaven on Earth.’
Why do we want to put up signage that will forever present sign pollution to our beautiful town because of fallacious reasoning?
Why are people from the NTRA, where some are only here at most six months out of the year calling the shots and asking our town to pollute our roads with signage, where it can be seen on video footage Town signage does not deter people from parking in time restricted areas?
In addition, the NTRA’s 2022 survey showed only 40 percent of its respondents felt off street parking negatively impacted their neighborhood, yet we hear members of the NTRA arguing at meetings that we need more signage along all the area roads.
Why are some people who rent cabanas at the beach the most vocal about crowds on the beach and lack of parking spaces in the beach lots when they do not put their blankets down in front of the cabana area that is nearly completely empty? If these people are so concerned about crowding on the beach, why do they not even use the North or South parking lots?
We have our Town Council and Town Officials listening and sadly trying to implement some of the suggestions from these vocal part-time residents, but they do not represent the Town of Narragansett.
The consequences of our Town Council imposing some of the above changes will forever leave a negative view of our Town both literally and figuratively. You only have to picture the seawall with signage along the unobstructed ocean view on Ocean Road to recognize one of our most beautiful views in Narragansett will be forever compromised. College students spend more time out of the year in Narragansett than the snowbirds who are complaining the most. I would add, these snowbirds who complain the most about college students are not even in Rhode Island during much of the school year.
Albert Alba
Narragansett
