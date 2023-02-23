I just read the article by Bill Seymour (“A Crisis In Care,” The Independent, Feb. 16, 2023). It is a biased article from the physician’s perspective in South County. This article is inaccurate and an insult to NPs and NP educators.
As a retired Gerontological NP and NP educator it is the same old story that I have experienced in my career for 37 years. Call me by my name; I am an NP not a mid-level anything.
Family NPs, PNPs, PMHNPs, WHNPs and AGACNPs, and AGPCNPs can certainly help take care of the people of South County if given the opportunity. In addition there is nothing wrong or inadequate with their educational preparation.
MJ Henderson
Wakefield
