My name is Patricia Alley and I am running for a seat as an endorsed Democratic candidate on the South Kingstown Town Council. I am a URI grad and have been a resident and an active part of the community for the last 15 years.
As the mother of a proud SK graduate, I recognize that our children are our most precious resource; I believe that it is vitally important to offer our students a well-rounded educational experience. I believe that a strong, viable and fiscally sustainable school system is at the heart of the South Kingstown community.
As the Patti in “Patticakes” which was located in the Quo Vadis plaza for seven years, I understand how vitally important it is to have responsive government and business-friendly policies. I will fight to get every advantage for South Kingstown businesses because a thriving local business scene is the lifeblood of our community.
Having lived in coastal communities all of my life, I am acutely aware of the challenges that climate change brings to our world. Responsible stewardship of the land, the coastline and air quality along with the development of clean, renewable and sustainable sources of energy will always be a top priority for me.
With an eye toward the future, I believe there is a strong need for affordable housing in our community so that the people who work here, and the kids who grew up here, can also afford to live here and raise their children here while enjoying the natural beauty and many resources our town provides for residents.
I became more politically active after my sister accessed an unsecured handgun owned by her domestic partner, and took her own life in June of 2020. I soon learned that there was no law in RI requiring gun owners to store their guns safely; even if the gun owner knows an individual is an imminent danger to themselves. That struck me as unconscionable. I believe that guns should be stored safely and that responsibility and accountability are fundamental and non-negotiable.
It is important to me that we all do what we can to create the world we want to live in; I am running because I love my town and believe that I have the experience, drive and passion to ensure that South Kingstown continues to flourish as we move into the future. I hope that I will be able to count on your vote in the Democratic primary on September 13, as well as in the general election on November 8.
Patti Alley
South Kingstown
