One of the many reasons I took the plunge into politics is education. It came to the front of my mind recently while looking for pre-schools for my son, who turned three years old in April. This started down the education curriculum of the public-school systems since the cost of a private education may be beyond my reach. I am a product of the Narragansett school system, graduating back in 2006, and I remember my school experience well. Since then though many things have changed. We have drifted away from education and are in the realm of experimentation.
Which brings me to my points. We need to go back to basics with education and focus at giving the best start to our graduates. Schools are supposed to be for educating children. Your kids are not owned by the state, despite what many think. Children are the responsibility of their families. Many have forgotten that in the busy lives they lead, believing that the education they themselves received is the same one being taught today. A big part of the problem is there are too many spoons stirring the pasta sauce and it’s making a mess. At a state level, I want to keep the curriculum rigorous yet focused on working knowledge. Anything else should be decided on a local level between the school committee and parents.
Reading, writing, arithmetic, science, civics, history and finance need to be the focus once again. I may have left an important subject out but the point stands. From a curriculum standpoint we need to be teaching our kids what they will need in the real world when they graduate. Not focusing our efforts in K-12 on things that they should be learning either at home with parents, from life experiences, or what college used to be about: experimentation. I’m proposing a high standard of learning but a fallback for those who won’t do well being shoved toward a four-year college with no plan.
We all wish our children to be the best they can be. We hope for them to be lawyers, doctors, engineers and the like, but not every child will be one. Some of us will need to become plumbers, beauticians, a truck driver like myself, janitors, cooks, and farmers. You get the idea. Our education system should be helping all these students with a good handle on what to expect after graduation, whether they go to college or decide to work in the family business, or to pursue whatever dreams they want. Chariho Career and Technical school is a shining example of what we need to have available to every student in our state. Talk about it with a CHARIHOTech graduate, I haven’t met one yet who wasn’t thankful they had that option.
We have to focus our resources on teaching our kids what they need after graduation. The back to basics on our state curriculum. The ability to thrive as working members of our society. Don’t leave a child behind, but put them on a different path to success. Let’s start preparing our children to thrive in Rhode Island, The United States of America and the world beyond our borders.
If you have more to add or some insight, please contact me on www.Westin4RI.com or Facebook.com/Westin4RI
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.