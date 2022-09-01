I grew up in South Kingstown before moving to Tucson, Arizona. I’ve been here this summer and have watched with great interest how the locals and the water company are dealing with the drought.
In Pima county, our water utility is not privatized and therefore water conservation is a community issue because we are all invested in the maintenance and administration of our shared resource.
In Tucson, our average yearly rainfall is about 10-12 inches. Temperatures can consistently climb as high as 108 from June through August, so for us, water conservation is a matter of life or death.
The city of Tucson is very communicative with educational bulletins and incentives to conserve. For example, our local government incentivizes conservation by charging those of us who use less a lower cost per CCF. Our electric company compliments these efforts by offering vastly discounted native plants and trees to anyone who wants them.
My husband and I harvest our rainwater thanks to the city of Tucson which subsidized most of our upfront cost. With our harvesting system, we can collect and sequester 2000 gallons, plus whatever we can capture in our dug-out water catchment basins. We are conservative with laundry, toilet flushing, and showering, opting to use low-flow shower heads, low-flush toilets, and simply using less for the greater good of our community.
We grow a ton of desert adapted plants and trees that have evolved to go dormant during extended dry periods. We use dishpans in our sink and re-use the captured rinse water as wash water. Low-salt dish detergent allows us to toss the twice-used dirty dish water onto our ornamental plants. Our washing machine drains into catchment basins strategically placed near our shade trees. Here in Rhode Island, our intention next summer is to minimize our lawn and plant it out with native wildflowers.
As counter intuitive as it might seem to cultivate trees during a drought, more plants and trees reduce greenhouse gasses and help stave the effects of climate change. They are an investment in the health of the planet and will cool things off. The trick is to plant native plants, which are beautiful and essential to the survival of the pollinators and fauna specific to the region. Local nurseries would be wise to aggressively embrace and promote these native plants.
I recently spotted a sign in town seeking to politicize the current water ban. The sign urged people to solve the water ban by voting republican. Republicans tend to favor privatization which is what is in place now. Veolia is not inclined to hurt their bottom line with equipment maintenance or by encouraging conservation. They have not been particularly forthcoming about the current ban and it’s nuances—when we called and asked what could be watered, we learned that they were targeting lawn sprinklers, not vegetable gardens. Their lack of communication and guidance was deafening, leading many to feel resentful and less inclined to take their top-down edict seriously.
As we collectively roll toward ever more environmental degradation and hardship, political affiliations will mean nothing. Don’t wait for Veolia or any other out of state for-profit water company to tell you how to do the right thing because they won’t. When the going gets tough, Veolia will scoop up the profits and move on.
Liz McDonald
Tucson, Arizona
