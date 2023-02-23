I think that Bill Seymour reported on a timely issue with his article (“A Crisis In Care,” The Independent, Feb. 16, 2023). However, he presented physician assistants (PAs) and nurse practitioners (NPs) in a negative light. This is not the first time that our nation has faced physician shortages. More than 50 years ago in the mid-1960’s physician shortages resulted in the founding of physician assistant and nurse practitioner programs. The goal of these programs was to create a medical professional with advanced medical and clinical knowledge to extend medical care to underserved populations. PAs and NPs, have become valued members of the health care team in the last 50 years.
Study after study (more than 75 as of 2023) have concluded that physician assistants and nurse practitioners provide good quality clinical care and patients are highly satisfied with the care provided. In primary care, sometimes a majority of a PA’s or NP’s day is spent managing respiratory infections and urinary tract infections, as one anonymous physician noted in the article; however that is not “all they are useful for” in a practice.
PAs and NPs also manage hypertension, diabetes, heart disease, depression, arthritis, COPD and other chronic as well as acute illnesses. They are also well informed about national guidelines for referring and testing patients for cancer screenings and educating patients on other preventative care guidelines, like ideal blood pressure ranges, stroke prevention, cholesterol goals and exercise and diet recommendations. NPs and PAs are not physicians, they do not represent themselves as physicians nor do they want to be physicians. They want to improve patient care by providing health services within their scope of practice: by listening to patient concerns, conducting a good physical exam, constructing solid treatment plans and ensuring appropriate follow up.
PAs and NPs live by the same Hippocratic oath as physicians “above all do no harm.” Instead of Dr. Abbruzzese’s view “You get what you pay for, you get what you are trained in and it’s going to be a problem”, I would encourage health care systems and practices to invest time in onboarding their PAs and NPs so that the team functions well and patients benefit.
In this day and age, physicians alone can no longer manage all the health care needs of our community. Team medicine helps to ensure patients are seen on a timely basis, good treatment is given, medical education is provided and medical guidelines are being met to ensure the best quality care possible. Physicians are the leaders of this team with their deeper breadth and length of education, but PAs, NPs, pharmacists, nurses, behavioral specialists, dieticians, medical assistants and our support staff also play a role in keeping people healthy and allow more access to needed health care.
Lisa Ahava
Wakefield
