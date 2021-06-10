Thank you to Peace Dale Congregational Church for coordinating the zoom Affordable Housing Round Table on May 25. The panel participants were very informative, in particular about the status of affordable housing in South Kingstown and South County and some of the barriers to creating and accessing affordable housing.
I commend Peace Dale Congregational Church and the other participating members of the faith community for taking seriously this community need. My hope is that we will all become more aware of the needs for and the barriers to adequate safe and affordable housing and will communicate with our South Kingstown Town Council members expressing ideas for solutions and a call for serious commitment to address the issue. The Affordable Housing Collaborative, the Zoning Board and the town Planning Department all have roles in this issue, as well.
Let’s consider education and incentives for landlords to accept section 8 vouchers, as well as possible land use changes, zoning changes and easier access to water and sewer for new construction of affordable housing units.
I realize the problem is complex; there are no easy answers. However, let’s address this issue in earnest to make South Kingstown a place where all our neighbors find an appropriate place to live.
Nancy Bancroft,
Wakefield
