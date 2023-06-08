I’ve been a Rhode Island resident for over 30 years and during that time I’ve enjoyed periodically attending the Annual Strawberry Thanksgiving at the Tomaquag Museum, currently located in Exeter, RI. It is a joyful opportunity to renew friendships and create new ones with Narragansett people, as well as to acknowledge our shared responsibility to steward this beautiful land of which we are a part, by dancing, eating, sharing stories and community with one another.
This year, the celebration of the Strawberry Moon will take place at the Quadrangle on the Kingston Campus of the University of Rhode Island, near Upper College Road, on Saturday, June 10th, as later this year or in 2024, the Tomaquag Museum, RI’s only indigenous museum, will be moving to a new location on 18 acres of land near Ministerial Road (Rte 110 ) and the URI Kingston Campus.
As a member of the local community, I hope in the future and in the spirit of true friendship, URI will find a way to eliminate barriers to spontaneously attending and participating in this and other similar indigenous festivals, by waiving their parking fees and the necessity of obtaining a cell phone app in order to park on University property.
Wendy Warburton
Saunderstown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.