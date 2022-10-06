As a parent of school-aged children and as a public-school teacher, I support Jess Rose because she consistently demonstrates a deep commitment to our community and particularly to our children. Jess has been at the forefront of recognizing that virtual (non)learning widens equity gaps and disproportionately harms children from already marginalized communities. She understands the importance of high-quality public education and deeply values every child’s right to attend school.
I am grateful to Jess for her humility, open-mindedness and willingness to evolve in response to changing circumstances. Take for example, the state’s response to Covid. In the early stages of restrictions, when data was yet unavailable, Jess supported school mask mandates. As we transitioned into an endemic phase of viral transmission and it became increasingly obvious that forcible and prolonged masking impairs a child’s breathing, learning and communication, Jess supported each individual family’s right to make that decision for themselves. She demonstrated respect for every child’s needs as well as responsiveness to unfolding data.
Jess understands the importance of honoring everyone’s bodily autonomy and medical consent. She supports our right to choose, recognizing that the government has no business usurping our personal medical decisions. She demonstrates a bipartisan respect for choice, from abortions to Covid shots, making her an ideal community leader. We all deserve space to do what is best for ourselves based on our individual bodies and circumstances.
When voting in November, remember our town’s second graders who are experiencing their very first normal year of elementary school, our high school juniors, who are eagerly hoping for their first taste of high school without restrictions. Remember the single moms who struggled to find childcare, let alone a teacher, for their children when schools closed their doors to students. Vote like our children matter and keep Jess Rose for town council.
Maddalena Cirignotta
Wakefield
