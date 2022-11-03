Editor's Note: This week, the Independent Newspaper received far more letters to the editor than were able to be published due to space constraints. This letter is among the letters we were unable to run in print.
The Boy Scouts of Narragansett Council has run the Scouting for Food drive (SFF) since 1988. In those 35 years, Scouts from across Southern New England have collected 10 million pounds of food to help families in need. In Washington County, Scouting For Food provides all collected goods directly to local food panties.
This year’s local Scouting for Food is being done by all the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of Narragansett. BSA Troop 1, BSA Troop 2, BSA Pack 29, GS Troop 31 and GS Troop 80 will be collecting for five local pantries.
There are four ways you can assist. First, if you received a food drive tag on your door on Saturday October 29, Scouts will be back this Saturday, November 5, to collect your bag or boxed donations from your front door between 9-11 a.m. Second, you can stay in your car, and a scout will unload your donation on Saturday November 5, at one of three locations in Narragansett. South Fire Station #2, 900 Pt. Judith Road, North Fire Station #3, 1170 Boston Neck Road, or at the St. Peters by the Sea Church, 72 Central Street, between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon. Third, you can email your address to MichaelMillen@hotmail.com for Sunday pickup on November 6. And fourth, you can pledge a donation to the RI Food Bank at ScoutingForFood.org.
All the Scouts and families of Narragansett thank you in advance for your assistance for those in need this year. All dry goods or canned goods will go a long way this year.
Thank you for your help.
Michael J. Millen Sr.
Narragansett
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.