The Narragansett Historical Society would like to announce the publication of the updated chronology of Narragansett. The chronology was developed by Dr. Richard Vangermeersch, who painstakingly reviewed published material, primarily relying on The Narragansett Times, and selected key points of interest throughout Narragansett’s history from 1880 through 2022.
The prior version of the chronology went through 1999. The chronology is broken out into 17 time periods, and serves as an “instant archive.” It is available on the Narragansett Historical Society’s website (on the home page, scroll down and simply click on the link to access a pdf file).
If researching Narragansett topics — opening this chronology and searching for key terms may give you what you need, or at the very least point you in the right direction.
In addition to this chronology, researchers can view all the index cards collected from this research. These cards contain caption titles with additions in parentheses. The researcher will be able to view a chronological collection of each of the 35 topics by each of the 17 times periods. The author offers his assistance to researchers of this collection at the office of the Narragansett Historical Society by email at nhs1888@aol.com.
Editorial assistance was provided by Lois Pazienza and editorial assistance was provided by Sue Bush, Secretary of the Narragansett Historical Society.
The Narragansett Historical Society, whose mission is to keep the rich history of Narragansett alive for current and future generations, has been working hard on other endeavors, also, including working to complete the windmill building on Clarke Road, which will serve as our permanent home. We hope to move in to this building in the fall. You can still donate to this cause. See our website for more information.
We are also working to bring you interesting, fun, and informative events:
September 12: “Pirates and Privateers of Rogue’s Island” — A talk by historian Brian Wallin, 6 p.m. at the Narragansett Library. Please register for this free event at narlib.org or by calling 401-789-9507.
September 17: Walking tour of Boon Street. Stop at seven historic sites, as you are led by Contemporary Theater performers. Enjoy a Barbershop Quartet and games of the Gilded Age at the park. Our thanks to Arnold Lumber for sponsoring this event.
