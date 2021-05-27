It’s been a little over a year since the coronavirus shutdowns and what a year it has been! I want to take this opportunity to recognize Jennifer Prete of JPSD School of Dance in Wakefield for innovating her way through unprecedented times to keep our young dancers engaged. Through 2020, Jennifer, along with her amazing staff offered virtual Zoom classes to help the girls sharpen technique and choreography.
The 2020 recital was creatively re-structured with COVID restrictions and although the setting was devoid of a fancy stage or big crowd, the dancers performed tall and proud. 2021 has also been filled with innovative ways to engage in classes and competitions. And although things aren’t structured like they were pre-COVID, our girls continue to do what they love.
I have so much gratitude that my daughter is a part of the JPSD community.
Kim Freeman
Wakefield
