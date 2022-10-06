To the Residents of Narragansett,
My name is Susan Cicilline Buonanno and I am running for re-election to the Narragansett Town Council. I am a lifelong resident having grown up in Briggs Farm and residing now in Riverfront Estates. My husband Doug and I raised our two children in Narragansett partaking in the community and the school system for the many years we have been here.
I am an active member at Saint Mary’s of the Sea and the Narragansett Lions International Club. I am on the Lion’s Executive Board and a member of the Wakefield Rotary Club.
I am in my 12th year on the Narragansett Town Council and currently the President Pro Tem. I also served 10 years on the Narragansett School Committee.
During my tenure on the Town Council, with the collaboration of my fellow council members, great things have been accomplished. These include the purchase of the building in the pier to house our brand-new library, the completion of phase 4A of the William O’Neil Bike Path, and successful ongoing work to bring the bike path to the town beach.
Another example of the work I have led is the successful issuance of a $20,000 million dollar bond to improve Infrastructure, roads, and public buildings. This includes passing a motion to completely improve South Pier Road. Furthermore, to tackle the continuing parking problem, I initiated a study for the Pier Area and Boon Street. It is presently at the Planning Board, and we are awaiting recommendations.
During this term, we created the Affordable Housing Collaborative Trust, Economic Development Committee, and the IDEA committee. We also improved the rules in which all town boards and commissions operate.
Regarding rental properties, I support the four-unrelated ordinance and was in favor of the four-student ordinance which was defeated in favor of a three-unrelated ordinance. I have been successful in passing rules pertaining to public drinking and public safety. Some of the specifics are the adoption of the social host, response recovery cost, the open container ordinance, and the addition of more police presence in areas where needed. I promote these ordinances to ensure that our quality of life in Narragansett remains high.
I support the Galilee Redevelopment Proposal for the Lighthouse Inn. I believe having a working partnership with the state of Rhode Island is important to developing this plan. Phased in over time it will include the ferry landing plaza, boutique hotel, structured parking deck, and public open space.
I created Narragansett South Kingstown Senior Advisory four years ago which supports senior programs and resources in Narragansett and South Kingstown.
My approach has always been to collaborate with our partners and create solutions to improve the quality of life in Narragansett. I have always used a balanced approach for the residents and the visitors when making decisions.
I love Narragansett and genuinely believe it is one of the best places in the world to live. It has been a privilege to serve the residents of Narragansett. I would like to continue serving on the Narragansett Town Council and respectfully ask for your vote on November 8.
Susan Cicilline Buonanno
Narragansett
