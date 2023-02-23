This year, the Governor, Attorney General and other top officials are supporting legislation to ban assault weapons. As Secretary of State Amore said in regards to gun violence, “We have normalized what is not normal.” He has vowed to do everything to get the assault weapon ban “across the finish line”.
As a Rhode Island gun violence prevention advocate, I’d like to respond to the letter in the Independent by Richard August (“‘Assault weapons’ ban is anti-gun nonsense,” The Independent, Feb. 16, 2023). Contrary to Mr. August’s letter, Sandy Hook took place before the current Connecticut ban on assault weapons was enacted. Here are some verifiable facts from various sources, including Gun Law Navigator, the largest historical data base on modern U.S. gun laws. States with strong gun laws have nearly three times fewer gun deaths per capita than other states. Mass shootings involving an assault weapon result in six times as many victims. The U.S. has had more mass shootings in 2023 than days in this year. Guns are the leading cause of death of children in the U.S. Mass shooting related homicides were reduced during the years of the federal assault weapons ban of 1994-2004. (Journal of Trauma and Acute Care Surgery).
The AR-15 was developed for the military and field tested in 1962, showing that it’s high-velocity projectiles caused amputation of limbs, massive body wounds, and decapitation. As Colonel Don Winslow, Iraq and Afghanistan veteran and surgeon stated to Congress, “it’s insane that in the United States a civilian can go out and buy a semi-automatic assault weapon like an AR-15”. Removing assault weapons from our streets won’t end gun violence — but it is an essential and obvious step toward making our communities safer. Over 70% of Rhode Islanders agree (https://www.ricagv.org/2020-poll). Let us join the nine other states who have enacted assault weapon bans. I urge all Rhode Islanders to contact their Representative and Senator, as well as House Speaker Shekarchi and Senator President Ruggiero in support of enacting an assault weapons ban.
Theresa Schimmel
Wakefield
