In August of 2021, I had the honor of being appointed to the South Kingstown School Committee by our Town Council. Throughout the year, we faced many challenges, but I have worked hard to provide creative solutions and compassionate leadership for our district while keeping the needs of the students in the forefront of every decision.
I have been active in the school district for over 20 years, serving on many committees both at the building level and district level. Some of these include a special education committee on language learning needs, the search committee for a principal at the high school, the superintendent’s stakeholders committee and various school improvement teams. Also, my three sons attended our district schools from Pre-K through high school. A large part of their success after high school is the wonderful education they received in South Kingstown.
I am an experienced accountant with an MBA in finance and accounting, giving me the ability to help prepare and analyze the district’s budget. I have the skills needed to promote fiscal responsibility and the fair allocation of resources. I am also very involved in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for both Peace Dale House and GEAR Productions.
We have begun to make the difficult decisions to move our district forward. We have consolidated buildings, updated policies, and are looking at the infrastructural needs of our high school, but there is still much work to do. I am running to continue this important work and I ask for your support and your vote on November 8.
Carol Vetter
South Kingstown
