Since the residents of Narragansett are being kept in the dark by the New TC-3, please allow me to enlighten you about what’s happening behind the scenes. I serve with integrity and I promote transparency. I have 24 years of public service, including serving as Town Council President and President Pro Tem, and residents know I have always encouraged democratic discourse and engagement.
Now that the new guard is in place you may expect regular updates from me. Have we learned nothing from the past? Councilwoman Jill Lawler was part of the original TC-3, during her term she managed to garner multiple lawsuits, open meetings violations and cost taxpayer’s money due to her negligence.
Councilwoman Lawler received 2,764 votes, 947 less votes than me, and ranked fourth in the results. Yet, she has been promoted to a leadership position on the council. How does that happen, Narragansett? Easy. It was a backroom deal with Ewa Dwyrzynski, crafted to support her own personal agenda.
Multiple people have stated Jill and Ewa conspired, before the election, to elevate themselves to top roles in order to accomplish the agenda of their supporters. Part of this deal is to replace the appointed positions in Narragansett. These public servants are well performing municipal workers, highly valued and respected by the town and our residents.
First up, the Assistant Solicitor and Solicitor. Two appointed individuals with excellent records would be asked not to return to their work in the town.
Next up, a review of Advisory boards and commissions. You’d think that this would be the place where diversity of opinions would be most valued, but that is not what is happening here in our beautiful town. A highly competent Planning Board member, who happens to disagree with Jill Lawler on the three-student ordinance, has been replaced on the Planning Board.
Dennis Lynch, a member of the NRPA who backed a concerted effort to support the three-student ordinance, has been placed on the Recreation Advisory Board. As a reminder, Narragansett, this ordinance has been the subject of two lawsuits, both of which the town has lost. Whether it’s ultimately enacted or not, the town taxpayers are the big losers here. The message has gone out, if you disagree with Jill Lawler, you’ll simply will be replaced. As a result, our Town boards and commissions have been negatively impacted, and their ability to serve objectively has faded.
The public input, and outrage, has been blatantly disregarded by the decision to replace Assistant Solicitor Steve Marsella and Solicitor James Callaghan. Why follow human resource policies and procedures when the decision has been made, well ahead of time and out of the purview of normal government processes? The new TC-3 invites the return to the backroom dealing, “hire my friend” mentality of the past. It is beyond unethical, it’s disgraceful, and it casts a terrible shadow on our Town.
The new TC-3 have prioritized power, not our residents or community; they are here to advance their own agenda. Now is the time to stand up and hold these elected officials accountable. Together we can change the direction Narragansett is heading, we have no other choice.
