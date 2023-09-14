As a general rule I don’t believe much value is derived from dueling Letters to the Editor. Nevertheless, a reply seems appropriate since TWO of the Letters to the Editor recently published in the local press (“NTRA: New name, same prejudicial agenda,” The Independent, Aug. 31, 2023; “Who is actually running our town?,” The Independent, Aug. 31, 2023)were devoted to attacks on Narragansett Town Residents Association.
At the outset, it was encouraging that both letter writers correctly identified the old name of our organization, the Narragansett Pier Residents Association, as well as our new name, the Narragansett Town Resident Association (NTRA.) We appreciate that.
Unfortunately, things head downhill from there. The writers go on to state that NTRA provides “false narratives” and promotes “discrimination, prejudice, paranoia, elitism and division.”
If you set aside the name calling for a minute , we would simply reply that NTRA is a group of 200 households and growing, that feel for too long resident interests have taken a back seat in town policies and decisions. One writer called us “snowbirds,” which is odd, given that both our membership and board are overwhelmingly year-round residents.
We do advocate for rental regulations because for decades there have been NONE. Even with the new three-student rental limit fully implemented, our town will still house at least 6,000 college students — more than live on the URI campus. And yes, we do support a desperately needed and overdue Short-Term Rental (STR) policy because the Rhode Island Department of Business Regulation tells us Narragansett has twice as many STRs (900) as any other town in RI. Neighboring coastal communities of Newport, Jamestown, Middletown and Portsmouth have already established STR regulations.
NTRA does believe the Narragansett Town Beach is town property because that’s what the deed in the Narragansett Town Clerk’s Office says. As such, town beach policies should give preference to the interests of town residents. Critics of this approach claim beach policies are exclusionary — pretty ironic when our town beach welcomes everyone; in fact, one out of every three beachgoers is from out of town.
As for the new parking regulations, the NTRA didn’t “call the shots.” The proposal came about after review of findings of two town-commissioned studies, multiple Planning Board hearings and workshops with both the current and past Town Councils. The consultant study cited numerous coastal towns up and down the northeast that had implemented similar parking rules in the interest of easing congestion during peak summer months.
The NTRA will continue to advocate for issues that affect resident quality of life in Narragansett. If we have success, the rhetoric from the entrenched landlord groups as well as those uninformed individuals who “shoot from the hip” will become more and more shrill. So be it.
Being “pro resident” does not make us anti-student or anti-tourist or any of the other names adversaries want to call us; it just makes us a group of neighbors who want to ensure town priorities are aligned with those of us who call Narragansett home.
Dennis Lynch
Narragansett
