My friend childhood Caswell Cooke is running for Senate district 38 in November. I have known Caswell a little shy of 40 years. Our last names both begin with a C, so I sat behind him for five years at Saint Pius X elementary school, during our formative years, the years when our hopes and dreams for our future actually become inspired and crushed at the same time: the “Wonder Years.”
Caswell was a big talker and had an ambitious imagination. He would come to school on Monday morning talking about his weekend activities, about the latest movies, arcade games or new top 40 hit songs. He is also a big Beatles fan. Often times he would talk about participating in the choir at Christ Church, and the Chorus of Westerly (under George Kent) was important in his world. He would hum and sing his tunes; I think not really aware l was sitting behind him. He loves his music.
He often talked with great detail about a party he wanted to have that would have a festival with live music, rides, movies and everyone was going to be invited (sound familiar?). He wasn’t a “less is more” kind of guy.” He was a “more is more” kind of guy. Kids would make fun of him and want to cut him down and put him in his place. You know the “who does he think he is” routine for having an imagination and for having the courage to share what is important to him. How dare he believe himself. The kind of ridicule that makes us stop wanting the things that are important to us. Well Caswell didn’t care about what other kids thought. He had a vision and faith in himself. For five years I listened to him plan things he was going to do that mattered to him; achieve and fail at them sometimes. He wasn’t lazy. He executed his plans. Fast forward 10 years after he left Boston University and has a public access television show promoting events all over Rhode Island especially in South County and our beloved Westerly. Once while I was out at Misquamicut Beach at the Andrea, there is Caswell the DJ playing the most raise the roof dance music at any night place I had been to. Same stuff he was humming in sixth grade.
Fast forward a few more years and Caswell owns the Seafood Haven Restaurant with Bob Barber and soon after that the Misquamicut Business Association, that he started, which turned a three-month season into a six-month one.
Fast forward a few more years, and Caswell is elected to the Town Council.
Fast forward some years later, Misquamicut Beach has a Fall and Spring Festival, the exact party Caswell was planning at 10 years old.
Today, he has two daughters, a stepson and his lovely wife Christine supporting the town of Westerly on the School Committee. He is finishing out his eighth term on the Town Council, is a Realtor with Berkshire Hathaway, owns the Haven Express, is still DJ’ing and plays in his own band. He recently wrote and published a book about the decline of the Episcopal Church and how politics and personalities are undermining is growth, sharing practical ways to bring people together so parishioners’ faith is enriched by fellowship.
He served as an advisor for Governor Dan McKee’s transition team when McKee became Governor.
If you want to see what Caswell is up to, just go to his social media where he is always postings goings on in Westerly and Misquamicut Beach and promoting small businesses, civic organizations, churches, schools and actively governing on the Westerly Town Council. He shows up for people who need help with any event.
Now Caswell is running for State Senate District 38 as an independent candidate. To the residents of Charlestown and South Kingstown who are in his District, you are in for a treat with a fresh statewide candidate with local experience. He is unaffiliated because he does not fit into a box or beholden to the divisive party politics and special interest that has America in a stranglehold. He has shown over the past 25 years that he brings people together. Caswell is uniquely qualified with the gift of creating and executing civic/artistic solutions for the greater good of the community. He has a faith, a heart and a determination no one can teach. If elected, he will bring those gifts to the State of Rhode Island and to District 38 for the greater good! Please vote for Caswell Cooke on November 8.
Angela Courtney
Lake Worth, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.