I recently completed an enrichment class on voting rights at the Beechwood senior center. For our last class the instructor assigned topics for a three-minute presentation.
Voting in Rhode Island in 2020 was my topic. I pointed out that Rhode Island law requires that mail-in and absentee ballots be notarized or witnessed by two persons who provide their names and addresses. Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea suspended this requirement without any legal authority. A lady in the class cried out plaintively, “But we had the coronavirus” as justification for Gorbea’s action. I responded that no one in the legislature or an organization like Common Cause or the ACLU challenged her in court.
Everyone in the class including the instructor had voted early or by mail. I was the only one who actually went to my polling place on Election Day to cast my ballot.
Democrats seized upon the pandemic and created a “voting season” rather than an election day as called for in the Constitution. At the time I predicted that the Democrats would never give this concept up if they were successful in defeating the hated businessman-turned politician, Donald Trump, with a faltering, career politician, three-time presidential candidate loser, Joe Biden.
Former President Trump and his devotees still believe the election was fraudulent or stolen. However, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. is the 46th President of the United States. Get over it!
But let’s look at some facts. According to the Comprehensive Annual Financial Report for the year ended June 30, 2020, the population of North Kingstown was 26,320. The number of registered voters was 22,112. Does anyone seriously believe that 84% of residents in town are over 18 years of age and registered to vote?
My older son has not lived in or voted in Rhode Island since 1990. Nevertheless, I received two letters from the board of canvassers addressed to him prior to the September primary. I returned both marked, “Return to Sender. Not at this Address”.
Guess what? Absentee ballot applications were received before the primary and the general election. I could have easily scribbled a signature and voted more than once –but I didn’t.
When the polls closed last November former state representative, Republican Bob Lancia was ahead of Democrat incumbent Jim Langevin by about 10,000 votes in the second congressional district. When the mail-in and absentee ballots were counted Langevin was declared the winner by over 44,000 votes –a 54,000 swing.
Those who favor an election season with easy absentee voting cite the “sacred right to vote”. I guess in our drive-through society it is too much to ask voters to have to wait a few minutes to cast their ballot in person. Unless, that is, there is a pandemic declared and they wait in line, six feet apart, for hours to vote early at the town hall.
Conservative commentator Mark Levin writes, “…in a true, wide-spread health emergency the public expects the government to act aggressively to address the crisis despite the traditional limitations on governmental authority.”
I add, when the crisis passes we must return to those limitations.
Richard J. August
North Kingstown
