In reading about the school vote, nowhere did I encounter a mention of what I feel was a significant factor – the retirees in the community.
In my case, I pay several thousand dollars annually in taxes for police coverage. I pay separately for water, for trash, and a large sum for fire protection. We do our own plowing.
So, presented with a proposal that will raise my taxes $600-1,000, with several uncertainties, guess which way I voted – and I had lots of company in my fellow seniors. I made sure the date was circled on my calendar.
As seniors we’re not against improvements but on a fixed income it’s a tough sell.
Gary Smith
Wakefield
