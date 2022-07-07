This school year marked the beginning of normalcy for many families. Graduations were held without mandating masks, proms were indoors again, and classes resumed everywhere. Although community members are learning this sense of new normal, kids are eager to play with other kids. One sport in particular is struggling to regain a spot back in the community: youth football and cheerleading.
Last year was our first season. We practiced at Broad Rock Soccer Field almost every night of the week. We represented the town of South Kingstown and the surrounding communities to the best of our ability. With limited funding, media attention, and support, our team practiced with no lights or vehicle headlights for our late nights. Our players had limited to no practice gear — including footballs. Oftentimes, our team showed up to games in towns throughout Rhode Island already feeling defeated.
We believe that this year, we will have more kids due to more outreach and community outings held by our president and coaches. However; the team is still struggling to find sponsors and supporters within the community. We want to look and feel like a team this year and our kids deserve the chance to see during practice, to have proper gear, and to look unified. Our team hopes that by reading this letter, it will encourage community members to come out and show your support for our South County Giants whether it is sharing our posts, coming to a practice, or becoming our team sponsor.
For more information, please reach out to George Horner at scgiantsmarketing@gmail.com or go to our website at www.southcountygiants.squadfusion.com/
George Horner
Wakefield
